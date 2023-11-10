Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending November 10, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Value Investor September 19, 2023 Philip Morris International (PM) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor October 4, 2023 Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Sell Cabot Dividend Investor October 11, 2023 McKesson Corporation (MCK) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor October 11, 2023 McKesson Corporation (MCK) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month October 12, 2023 Gates Industrial Corp, plc (GTES) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month October 12, 2023 Noble (NE) Sell 1/3 Cabot Income Advisor October 24, 2023 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Buy Cabot Turnaround Letter October 25, 2023 Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd (AEM) Buy Cabot Value Investor October 31, 2023 Comcast (CMCSA) Buy Cabot Value Investor October 31, 2023 Allison Transmission (ALSN) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities October 31, 2023 IonQ (IONQ) Sell Cabot Growth Investor November 2, 2023 Nutanix (NTNX) Buy 1/2 Cabot Early Opportunities November 2, 2023 Shopify (SHOP) Buy 1/2 Cabot Early Opportunities November 2, 2023 Dynatrace (DT) Buy