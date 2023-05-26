Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 26, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|May 22, 2023
|Xponential Fitness (XPOF)
|Sell 1/3, Hold 1/3
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|May 22, 2023
|Rivian (RIVN)
|Buy Second Half
|Cabot Value Investor
|May 23, 2023
|Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
|Bought
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|May 24, 2023
|Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
|Sold 1/2
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|May 24, 2023
|Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)
|Sold
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|May 25, 2023
|e.l.f (ELF)
|Buy Half
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|May 25, 2023
|Snowflake (SNOW)
|Buy