Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 26, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Early Opportunities May 22, 2023 Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Sell 1/3, Hold 1/3 Cabot Early Opportunities May 22, 2023 Rivian (RIVN) Buy Second Half Cabot Value Investor May 23, 2023 Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Bought Cabot Dividend Investor May 24, 2023 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Sold 1/2 Cabot Turnaround Letter May 24, 2023 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Sold Cabot Early Opportunities May 25, 2023 e.l.f (ELF) Buy Half Cabot Early Opportunities May 25, 2023 Snowflake (SNOW) Buy