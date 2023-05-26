Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 26, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Early Opportunities May 22, 2023Xponential Fitness (XPOF)Sell 1/3, Hold 1/3
Cabot Early Opportunities May 22, 2023Rivian (RIVN)Buy Second Half
Cabot Value InvestorMay 23, 2023Comcast Corp (CMCSA)Bought
Cabot Dividend InvestorMay 24, 2023Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)Sold 1/2
Cabot Turnaround LetterMay 24, 2023Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)Sold
Cabot Early Opportunities May 25, 2023e.l.f (ELF)Buy Half
Cabot Early Opportunities May 25, 2023Snowflake (SNOW)Buy
