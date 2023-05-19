Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 19, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Income Advisor May 16, 2023 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Hold Cabot Dividend Investor May 17, 2023 ONEOK, INC. (OKE) Buy to Hold Cabot Early Opportunities May 17, 2023 Ferrari (RACE) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities May 17, 2023 Si-Bone (SIBN) Buy 1/2 Cabot Growth Investor May 17, 2023 On Holding (ONON) Sell Cabot Turnaround Letter May 18, 2023 M/I Homes (MHO) Sold Cabot Growth Investor May 18, 2023 Uber (UBER) New - Buy a Half Cabot Growth Investor May 19, 2023 Academy Sports (ASO) Sell and Hold the Cash