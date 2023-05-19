Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 19, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Income AdvisorMay 16, 2023ONEOK Inc. (OKE)Hold
Cabot Dividend InvestorMay 17, 2023ONEOK, INC. (OKE)Buy to Hold
Cabot Early OpportunitiesMay 17, 2023Ferrari (RACE)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesMay 17, 2023Si-Bone (SIBN)Buy 1/2
Cabot Growth InvestorMay 17, 2023On Holding (ONON)Sell
Cabot Turnaround LetterMay 18, 2023M/I Homes (MHO)Sold
Cabot Growth InvestorMay 18, 2023Uber (UBER)New - Buy a Half
Cabot Growth InvestorMay 19, 2023Academy Sports (ASO)Sell and Hold the Cash
