Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending March 8, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Income Advisor February 27, 2024 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Buy Cabot Income Advisor February 27, 2024 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities February 27, 2024 Leonardo DRS (DRS) Buy Cabot Growth Investor February 29, 2024 Applovin (APP) Buy a Half Cabot Growth Investor February 29, 2024 Nutanix (NTNX) Hold to Buy Cabot Growth Investor March 1, 2024 Elastic (ESTC) Sell Half, Hold the Rest