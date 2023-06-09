Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 9, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Dividend Investor May 31, 2023 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Buy Another Third Cabot Dividend Investor May 31, 2023 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Sell Half Cabot Turnaround Letter May 31, 2023 Tyson Foods (TNS) Buy Cabot Growth Investor June 1, 2023 Celsius (CELH) Buy a Half Cabot Growth Investor June 1, 2023 Inspire Medical (INSP) Buy a Half Cabot Early Opportunities June 2, 2023 Samsara (IOT) Sold Cabot Income Advisor June 6, 2023 Hess Corporation (HES) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month June 8, 2023 Kraken Robotics Inc. (KRKNF) Sold Cabot Stock of the Month June 8, 2023 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Sold Cabot Stock of the Month June 8, 2023 M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) Sold Cabot Stock of the Month June 8, 2023 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Sold 1/4, Hold 3/4 Cabot Value Investor June 9, 2023 Molson Coors (TAP) Sold