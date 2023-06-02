Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 2, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Value Investor May 30, 2023 Big Lots (BIG) Sold Cabot Dividend Investor May 31, 2023 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Buy 1/3 Cabot Dividend Investor May 31, 2023 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Sell ½ Cabot Turnaround Letter May 31, 2023 Tyson Foods (TNS) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities June 2, 2023 Samsara (IOT) Sold Cabot Growth Investor June 6, 2023 ProShares Ultra S&P (SSO) Buy Another Half Cabot Growth Investor June 6, 2023 Uber (UBER) Buy Another Half Cabot Growth Investor June 6, 2023 DoubleVerify (DV) Buy a Half