Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 16, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Turnaround Letter May 31, 2023 Tyson Foods (TNS) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities June 2, 2023 Samsara (IOT) Sold Cabot Dividend Investor June 14, 2023 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor June 14, 2023 Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor June 14, 2023 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Buy Cabot Growth Investor June 15, 2023 Celsius (CELH) Buy Another Half Cabot Growth Investor June 15, 2023 Monday.com (MNDY) New Buy a Half