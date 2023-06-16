Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 16, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|May 31, 2023
|Tyson Foods (TNS)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|June 2, 2023
|Samsara (IOT)
|Sold
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|June 14, 2023
|NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|June 14, 2023
|Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|June 14, 2023
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|June 15, 2023
|Celsius (CELH)
|Buy Another Half
|Cabot Growth Investor
|June 15, 2023
|Monday.com (MNDY)
|New Buy a Half