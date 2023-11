Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 21, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Dividend Investor July 12, 2023 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor July 12, 2023 Qualcomm (QCOM) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor July 12, 2023 Intel (INTC) Buy Cabot Growth Investor July 13, 2023 MasTec (MTZ) Buy Full Position Cabot Growth Investor July 13, 2023 ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO) Buy Another 3% Position Cabot Early Opportunities July 17, 2023 Timken (TKR) Sold Cabot Early Opportunities July 17, 2023 Si-Bone (SIBN) Sold Cabot Income Advisor July 18, 2023 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Buy Cabot Income Advisor July 18, 2023 Intel Corp. (INTC) Buy Cabot Income Advisor July 18, 2023 Qualcomm (QCOM) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities July 19, 2023 Datadog (DDOG) Buy Half Cabot Early Opportunities July 19, 2023 e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Hold Cabot Early Opportunities July 19, 2023 Ferrari (RACE) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities July 19, 2023 HubSpot (HUBS) Buy Half Cabot Early Opportunities July 19, 2023 Microsoft (MSFT) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities July 19, 2023 Pulmonx (LUNG) Buy Half Cabot Early Opportunities July 19, 2023 Rivian (RIVN) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities July 19, 2023 Shopify (SHOP) Buy Half Cabot Early Opportunities July 19, 2023 Snowflake (SNOW) Buy