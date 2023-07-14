Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 14, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Income AdvisorJuly 11, 2023Visa Inc. (V)Sold
Cabot Income AdvisorJuly 11, 2023Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)Sold
Cabot Value InvestorJuly 11, 2023Allison Transmission (ALSN)Hold
Cabot Dividend InvestorJuly 12, 2023Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)Buy
Cabot Dividend InvestorJuly 12, 2023Qualcomm (QCOM)Buy
Cabot Dividend InvestorJuly 12, 2023Intel (INTC)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthJuly 13, 2023International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthJuly 13, 2023Innovator Ibd Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthJuly 13, 2023U.S. Medical Devices Ishares ETF (IHI)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthJuly 13, 2023AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL)Sold
Cabot Growth InvestorJuly 13, 2023MasTec (MTZ)Buy Full Position
Cabot Growth InvestorJuly 13, 2023ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)Buy Another 3% Position
