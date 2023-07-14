Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 14, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Income Advisor
|July 11, 2023
|Visa Inc. (V)
|Sold
|Cabot Income Advisor
|July 11, 2023
|Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)
|Sold
|Cabot Value Investor
|July 11, 2023
|Allison Transmission (ALSN)
|Hold
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|July 12, 2023
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|July 12, 2023
|Qualcomm (QCOM)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|July 12, 2023
|Intel (INTC)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|July 13, 2023
|International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|July 13, 2023
|Innovator Ibd Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|July 13, 2023
|U.S. Medical Devices Ishares ETF (IHI)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|July 13, 2023
|AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL)
|Sold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|July 13, 2023
|MasTec (MTZ)
|Buy Full Position
|Cabot Growth Investor
|July 13, 2023
|ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)
|Buy Another 3% Position