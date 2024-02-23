Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending February 23, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Value Investor February 13, 2024 Sensata Technologies (ST) Sell Cabot Income Advisor February 13, 2024 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Sell Cabot Growth Investor February 13, 2024 Arista Networks (ANET) Sell 1/3 Cabot Growth Investor February 13, 2024 PulteGroup (PHM) Hold Cabot Early Opportunities February 13, 2024 Shopify (SHOP) Hold Cabot Dividend Investor February 14, 2024 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor February 14, 2024 McKesson Corporation (MCK) Buy Cabot Value Investor February 15, 2024 Allison Transmission (ALSN) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities February 15, 2024 Crocs (CROX) Buy