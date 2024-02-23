Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending February 23, 2024
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Value Investor
|February 13, 2024
|Sensata Technologies (ST)
|Sell
|Cabot Income Advisor
|February 13, 2024
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)
|Sell
|Cabot Growth Investor
|February 13, 2024
|Arista Networks (ANET)
|Sell 1/3
|Cabot Growth Investor
|February 13, 2024
|PulteGroup (PHM)
|Hold
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|February 13, 2024
|Shopify (SHOP)
|Hold
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|February 14, 2024
|AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|February 14, 2024
|McKesson Corporation (MCK)
|Buy
|Cabot Value Investor
|February 15, 2024
|Allison Transmission (ALSN)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|February 15, 2024
|Crocs (CROX)
|Buy