Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending February 16, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Value Investor February 13, 2024 Sensata Technologies (ST) Sell Cabot Income Advisor February 13, 2024 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities February 5, 2024 Gen Digital (GEN) Buy Cabot Value Investor February 6, 2024 Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month February 8, 2024 Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Buy