Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending December 8, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Turnaround Letter October 25, 2023 Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd (AEM) Buy Cabot Value Investor October 31, 2023 Comcast (CMCSA) Buy Cabot Value Investor October 31, 2023 Allison Transmission (ALSN) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor November 8, 2023 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor November 8, 2023 USB Depository Shares (USB-PS) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor November 8, 2023 Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month November 9, 2023 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month November 9, 2023 TransMedics Group (TMDX) Sell 1/4 Cabot Early Opportunities November 15, 2023 TriNet Group (TNET) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities November 15, 2023 Varonis (VRNS) Buy 1/2 Cabot Income Advisor November 28, 2023 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Sell Cabot Growth Investor November 30, 2023 Pulte Homes (PHM) Buy a Half