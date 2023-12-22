Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending December 22, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Value Investor
|December 12, 2023
|Allison Transmission (ALSN)
|Hold
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|December 13, 2023
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|December 14, 2023
|Exscientia (EXAI)
|Buy 1/2
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|December 14, 2023
|Devon Energy (DVN)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|December 14, 2023
|Noble (NE)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|December 14, 2023
|IonQ (IONQ)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|December 5, 2023
|AppLovin’ (APP)
|Sell
|Cabot Growth Investor
|December 14, 2023
|Arista Networks (ANET)
|Buy Another 1/2
|Cabot Growth Investor
|December 14, 2023
|Elastic (ESTC)
|Buy 1/2
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|December 14, 2023
|TriNet (TNET)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|December 14, 2023
|Dynatrace (DT)
|Sell