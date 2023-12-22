Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending December 22, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Value Investor December 12, 2023 Allison Transmission (ALSN) Hold Cabot Dividend Investor December 13, 2023 Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month December 14, 2023 Exscientia (EXAI) Buy 1/2 Cabot Stock of the Month December 14, 2023 Devon Energy (DVN) Sell Cabot Stock of the Month December 14, 2023 Noble (NE) Sell Cabot Stock of the Month December 14, 2023 IonQ (IONQ) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities December 5, 2023 AppLovin’ (APP) Sell Cabot Growth Investor December 14, 2023 Arista Networks (ANET) Buy Another 1/2 Cabot Growth Investor December 14, 2023 Elastic (ESTC) Buy 1/2 Cabot Early Opportunities December 14, 2023 TriNet (TNET) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities December 14, 2023 Dynatrace (DT) Sell