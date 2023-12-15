Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending December 15, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Value Investor October 31, 2023 Comcast (CMCSA) Buy Cabot Value Investor October 31, 2023 Allison Transmission (ALSN) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month November 9, 2023 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month November 9, 2023 TransMedics Group (TMDX) Sell 1/4 Cabot Turnaround Letter November 29, 2023 Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities December 5, 2023 AppLovin’ (APP) Sell Cabot Income Advisor December 5, 2023 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Buy Cabot Growth Investor December 6, 2023 Noble (NE) Sell Cabot Growth Investor December 6, 2023 Pulte Homes (PHM) Buy Another 1/2 Cabot Dividend Investor December 6, 2023 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Buy