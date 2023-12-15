Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Cabot Prime Core Logo
Cabot Prime Core

Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending December 15, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Value InvestorOctober 31, 2023Comcast (CMCSA)Buy
Cabot Value InvestorOctober 31, 2023Allison Transmission (ALSN)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthNovember 9, 2023UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthNovember 9, 2023TransMedics Group (TMDX)Sell 1/4
Cabot Turnaround LetterNovember 29, 2023Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesDecember 5, 2023AppLovin’ (APP)Sell
Cabot Income AdvisorDecember 5, 2023NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorDecember 6, 2023Noble (NE)Sell
Cabot Growth InvestorDecember 6, 2023Pulte Homes (PHM)Buy Another 1/2
Cabot Dividend InvestorDecember 6, 2023NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)Buy
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.