Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending August 18, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Turnaround Letter July 28, 2023 Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Buy Cabot Growth Investor August 8, 2023 MasTec (MTZ) Sell, Hold the Cash Cabot Growth Investor August 8, 2023 Monday.com (MNDY) Sell, Hold the Cash Cabot Early Opportunities August 8, 2023 Datadog (DDOG) Buy a Half Cabot Dividend Investor August 9, 2023 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Buy