Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending August 18, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|July 28, 2023
|Kopin Corporation (KOPN)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|August 8, 2023
|MasTec (MTZ)
|Sell, Hold the Cash
|Cabot Growth Investor
|August 8, 2023
|Monday.com (MNDY)
|Sell, Hold the Cash
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|August 8, 2023
|Datadog (DDOG)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|August 9, 2023
|Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)
|Buy