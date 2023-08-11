Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending August 11, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Income Advisor August 8, 2023 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Sold Cabot Dividend Investor August 9, 2023 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities August 11, 2023 IonQ (IONQ) Hold Cabot Early Opportunities August 11, 2023 Rivian (RIVN) Buy Cabot Growth Investor August 17, 2023 Shift4 (FOUR) Sell Cabot Growth Investor August 17, 2023 ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO) Hold Cabot Turnaround Letter August 18, 2023 Toshiba (TOSYY) Sell Cabot Turnaround Letter August 18, 2023 Holcim AG (HCMLY) Sell Cabot Turnaround Letter August 18, 2023 First Horizon (FHN) Sell Cabot Turnaround Letter August 18, 2023 ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Sell