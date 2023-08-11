Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending August 11, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Income Advisor
|August 8, 2023
|Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)
|Sold
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|August 9, 2023
|Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|August 11, 2023
|IonQ (IONQ)
|Hold
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|August 11, 2023
|Rivian (RIVN)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|August 17, 2023
|Shift4 (FOUR)
|Sell
|Cabot Growth Investor
|August 17, 2023
|ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO)
|Hold
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|August 18, 2023
|Toshiba (TOSYY)
|Sell
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|August 18, 2023
|Holcim AG (HCMLY)
|Sell
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|August 18, 2023
|First Horizon (FHN)
|Sell
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|August 18, 2023
|ESAB Corporation (ESAB)
|Sell