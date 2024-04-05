Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 5, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Value Investor March 26, 2024 Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Buy Cabot Value Investor March 26, 2024 Barrick Gold (GOLD) Sell Cabot Income Advisor March 26, 2024 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities March 26, 2024 Varonis (VRNS) Sell Cabot Turnaround Letter March 27, 2024 Barnes Group (B) Buy Cabot Growth Investor March 27, 2024 CrowdStrike (CRWD) Sell 20%, Hold the Rest