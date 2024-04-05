Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 5, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Value InvestorMarch 26, 2024Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)Buy
Cabot Value InvestorMarch 26, 2024Barrick Gold (GOLD)Sell
Cabot Income AdvisorMarch 26, 2024Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)Buy
Cabot Early Opportunities March 26, 2024Varonis (VRNS)Sell
Cabot Turnaround LetterMarch 27, 2024Barnes Group (B)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorMarch 27, 2024CrowdStrike (CRWD)Sell 20%, Hold the Rest
