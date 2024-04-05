Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 5, 2024
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Value Investor
|March 26, 2024
|Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)
|Buy
|Cabot Value Investor
|March 26, 2024
|Barrick Gold (GOLD)
|Sell
|Cabot Income Advisor
|March 26, 2024
|Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|March 26, 2024
|Varonis (VRNS)
|Sell
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|March 27, 2024
|Barnes Group (B)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|March 27, 2024
|CrowdStrike (CRWD)
|Sell 20%, Hold the Rest