Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 28, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Servicez
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Income Advisor
|April 25, 2023
|NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
|Bought
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|March 29, 2023
|First Horizon Corporation (FHN)
|Bought
|Stock of the Month
|April 13, 2023
|TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)
|Bought
|Stock of the Month
|April 13, 2023
|iShares Core US Treasury Bond (GOVT)
|Sold
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|April 19, 2023
|e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)
|Bought
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|April 19, 2023
|HubSpot (HUBS)
|Bought
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|April 19, 2023
|TechnicFMC (FTI)
|Sold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|April 27, 2023
|Allegro Micro (ALGM)
|Sold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|April 27, 2023
|Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO)
|Sell One-third, Hold the Rest
|Cabot Growth Investor
|April 27, 2023
|Wingstop (WING)
|Sell One-third, Hold the Rest
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|April 19, 2023
|Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
|Buy to Hold
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|April 19, 2023
|Visa Inc. (V)
|Buy to Hold
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|April 25, 2023
|NextEra Energy (NEE)
|Buy 1/2 Position