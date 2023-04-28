Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 28, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Servicez Date Stock Activity Cabot Income Advisor April 25, 2023 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Bought Cabot Turnaround Letter March 29, 2023 First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Bought Stock of the Month April 13, 2023 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Bought Stock of the Month April 13, 2023 iShares Core US Treasury Bond (GOVT) Sold Cabot Early Opportunities April 19, 2023 e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Bought Cabot Early Opportunities April 19, 2023 HubSpot (HUBS) Bought Cabot Early Opportunities April 19, 2023 TechnicFMC (FTI) Sold Cabot Growth Investor April 27, 2023 Allegro Micro (ALGM) Sold Cabot Growth Investor April 27, 2023 Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) Sell One-third, Hold the Rest Cabot Growth Investor April 27, 2023 Wingstop (WING) Sell One-third, Hold the Rest Cabot Dividend Investor April 19, 2023 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Buy to Hold Cabot Dividend Investor April 19, 2023 Visa Inc. (V) Buy to Hold Cabot Dividend Investor April 25, 2023 NextEra Energy (NEE) Buy 1/2 Position