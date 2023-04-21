Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 21, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Dividend Investor April 12, 2023 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) Bought Cabot Income Advisor April 11, 2023 ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Sold Cabot Turnaround Letter March 29, 2023 First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Bought Stock of the Month April 13, 2023 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Bought Stock of the Month April 13, 2023 iShares Core US Treasury Bond (GOVT) Sold Cabot Early Opportunities April 19, 2023 e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Bought Cabot Early Opportunities April 19, 2023 HubSpot (HUBS) Bought Cabot Early Opportunities April 19, 2023 TechnicFMC (FTI) Sold Cabot Growth Investor April 19, 2023 Shift4 (FOUR) Sell Another Third, Hold the Rest Cabot Growth Investor April 20, 2023 Allegro Micro Systems (ALGM) Shifting from Buy A Half to Hold