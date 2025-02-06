Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Small-Cap Confidential
Undiscovered stocks that can make you rich
Issues
Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Issue: February 6, 2025
Today’s new addition is an emerging MedTech company that’s developed a whole-organ therapy system to treat liver-dominant cancers.

These are very difficult-to-treat cancers where survival rates are low. But this company’s system, which was just approved for its first indication last summer, is improving the odds.

It’s an exciting story, both from a treatment and investment perspective.
February 6, 2025
Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Issue: January 8, 2025
January 8, 2025
Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Issue: December 5, 2024
December 5, 2024
Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Issue: November 7, 2024
November 7, 2024

Updates
January 30, 2025
Small caps are up a very, very small amount over the last week. In fact, the S&P 600 SmallCap Index has hardly moved over the last five sessions.

I think that’s remarkable given everything that’s gone on lately.

The DeepSeek drama inspired a truly magnificent wipeout for the broad market on Monday. And we had an FOMC meeting yesterday that barely registered on the S&P 600.

January 30, 2025
January 23, 2025
January 23, 2025
January 16, 2025
January 16, 2025
December 19, 2024
December 19, 2024

Alerts
February 6, 2025
Shares of Peloton (PTON) are up double digits this morning after the company delivered a better-than-expected Q2 fiscal 2025 report before this morning’s opening bell. This is a turnaround story so take the numbers in that context. Management is working to curb costs and lay the groundwork for a return to growth, not trying to grow right now.
February 6, 2025
January 7, 2025
January 7, 2025
January 6, 2025
January 6, 2025
January 2, 2025
January 2, 2025

