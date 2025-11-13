Cabot Stock of the Month Issue: November 13, 2025

Market Review

Hopefully, by the time you read this, the government shutdown will be over (at least for a couple of months). It’s about time! I was lucky on my trip to Florida a couple of weeks ago that I only sat on the tarmac for two hours, as things certainly have become much worse for travelers around the country since then.

Who knows if Congress will work out the kinks by January, but at least it’s some progress.

But we still don’t have a lot of government reports, due to the shutdown.

However, some good news is seeping through. The ADP employment numbers indicated 42,000 jobs added, compared to the estimate of a loss of 29,000. It will be interesting to see what the government’s actual unemployment stats will show, especially as we may have lost some jobs in the shutdown.

Meanwhile, consumer sentiment remains steady; housing prices are still moderating, but sales remain slow. Here, in Tennessee, sales are down about 5% from last year, and inventory has increased to six months.

As for the market, investors in both Growth and Value stocks should be pretty happy in 2025, especially Growth investors, who’ve seen large-cap stocks rise an average of 19.99%; small caps, 12.9%; and midcaps, 11.13%.

Sector-wise, Technology stocks continue to lead, with average gains of 27.1%, followed by Utilities (+18.46%) and Industrials (+17.03%). The laggards, Basic Materials (+2.96%) and Real Estate (+1.4%), continue to show gains, but Consumer Staples are down 2.77% year to date.

In this market, I’m on the lookout for Value, and that’s where I turned for this month’s recommendation.

Feature Recommendation

This month’s pick comes from Chris Preston, Chief Analyst of Cabot Stock of the Week and Cabot Value Investor. Since the market has been on such a tear recently, I asked Chris, our Value expert, to look through his portfolio and recommend a stock that he believes still has solid potential value for the near future. As always, he came through! Here’s his recommendation.

FedEx Corp. (FDX): Wrapping up a Profitable Year

“For all the angst and doomsaying that’s surrounded them, tariffs have not sunk the global economy. In fact, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economy is expected to expand by 3% this year and 3.1% next year—in line with the (non-Covid-era) world GDP growth of the past decade.

“To be sure, the global economy is not flourishing the way it was in the early 2000s, when GDP expanded by more than 4% in five of the first eight years of the century. Since the Great Recession of 2008-09, world GDP has expanded by more than 4% only twice, and both times come with asterisks: 2010, emerging from the depths of the recession and thus crossing a low bar from the previous year, and 2021, on the heels of the worldwide Covid shutdowns of 2020. Otherwise, the best year for growth since the Great Recession was 2017, when the global economy expanded by 3.45%. Against that backdrop, growth forecasts for this year and next are essentially par for the course.

“Meanwhile, FedEx is on track for its best sales in three years and its most profitable year outside the 2021 Covid spike. It’s a name everybody knows, and one that does business around the world.

“FedEx Corp. needs no introduction. It’s the third largest package courier in the world with a 17% global market share, behind only DHL (39%) and UPS (24%). In America, it’s second banana, behind only UPS, accounting for roughly a third of courier and local delivery revenue and 19% of total parcel volume.

“Like every package delivery company, FedEx’s sales and earnings peaked during Covid, when people around the world did virtually all of their shopping online, and packages were zooming around the world like never before. In Fiscal 2021, which for FedEx ended in May 2021, the company’s revenue reached a then-record $83.8 billion, 20% better than any previous year. EPS came in at $19.77 that year, 15.6% higher than the previous (FY 2018) high. In Fiscal 2022, which essentially coincided with year two of the (roughly) two-year-long global pandemic, revenues swelled to $93.5 billion, though the company was less profitable ($14.52).

“While there hasn’t been a big drop-off from those two Covid-enhanced years, sales have yet to eclipse that FY ’22 peak, while earnings haven’t come close to the FY ’21 apex. This year (FedEx’s Fiscal 2026 began in June) is on track to come closest to hitting those Covid highs, with analysts forecasting more than $89 billion in revenue and $18.53 in EPS. Next year, those numbers are expected to rise to more than $92 billion and a record $21.23 in EPS. These are projections, of course, but they’re reflective of a healthy and, in fact, incrementally improving global economy.

“And yet the stock is quite cheap on a price-to-earnings (14.03x forward estimates), price-to-sales (0.69x) and price-to-book-value (2.16x) basis. The stock is well shy of its five-year averages in all three valuation metrics.

“FDX shares advanced another 2.5% this week as they continue to rise ahead of the always prosperous holiday shopping (and shipping) season.

“FedEx is simply a play on a healthy global economy. As long as it remains so—and the recent cooling of U.S.-China tensions certainly helps—FDX shares should do well, especially with the holiday shopping (and package shipping) season underway. We just added the stock in October and it’s off to a very nice start for us. I think that should continue. BUY”

The company has forecast improvements in its profits, projecting that its fiscal second quarter (ending in November) earnings will beat the $4.05 a share it posted last year, according to Chief Financial Officer John Dietrich.

Those comments interested investors, as tariff fears had spooked the market due to worries about uncertain or soft demand for the holidays.

FedEx was founded in 1971 and provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services via 5,000 operating facilities, serving more than 650 airports.

The company has not only survived but prospered through more than 50 years of wars, recessions, economic strength, and crazy politics. It is, in short, a steady stock with great potential.

I consider these shares as moderate risk. Buy

FedEx Corporation (FDX) 52-Week Low/High: $194.30-308.53 Shares Outstanding: 235.96 million Institutionally Owned: 81.58% Market Capitalization: $59.907 billion Dividend Yield: 2.21% https://www.FedEx.com Why FedEx Corporation Headed for its best year since Covid Healthy market share Strong economy pushing global demand Undervalued

About the Analyst: Chris Preston Chief Analyst, Cabot Value Investor and Cabot Stock of the Week

Chris Preston is Cabot Wealth Network’s Editor-in-Chief and Chief Analyst of Cabot Stock of the Week and Cabot Value Investor.

Chris joined Cabot in 2015, where he previously served as staff analyst, web editor, and Chief Analyst of Cabot Wealth Daily, our free investment advisory, which in 2019 was named “Best Financial/Investing Newsletter or Ezine” at the SIPA (Specialized Information Publishers Association) Awards, with Chris at the helm.

Prior to joining Cabot, Chris was an analyst and assistant managing editor with Wyatt Investment Research. He has been an investment analyst for the last 14 years and a professional writer/editor for more than 20 years, picking up multiple writing awards along the way. His bylines have appeared in Forbes, The Money Show, Time Magazine, U.S. News and World Report and ESPN.com.

Chris lives in Vermont with his wife, two young kids and their golden retriever, Scout.

With the markets (and most sectors) riding high for the year, I was curious to find out Chris’s views on the economy, broad markets, and sectors. Here is our interview:

Nancy: The market has been so resilient—tariffs, the government shutdown, and now we are seeing write-offs at some financial institutions like venerable JPMorgan, due to subprime auto lenders. Yet, the S&P PE ratio has recently hit 30—arguably, 5-10 points above historical averages.

I realize that you focus on individual stocks, not overall market predictions, but what is the sentiment you are seeing in the companies in your portfolio? Are any expressing particular caution in their spending or growth patterns?

Chris: On the whole, no. I haven’t seen a ton of caution in my portfolio companies’ spending, though a few have reeled in full-year earnings guidance or missed earnings this quarter. Most of my companies have beaten estimates in Q3 … but not all of those have gotten a corresponding bump in share price.

What I am seeing is a lot of companies reporting perfectly fine earnings results and seeing their share prices fall 5-10%. And I think that’s because, in this environment, where stocks have essentially been priced for perfection, resulting in the high valuations you cited … “fine” isn’t good enough when it comes to earnings results.

Nancy: Growth stocks have continued to lead this year, but large-cap value stocks have done OK, beating historical market values. Do you think small- and mid-cap value stocks will have a path to accelerate next year?

Chris: I do, though we’ve been saying that for small caps for a couple years now. Small caps are definitely “due,” as they have essentially underperformed large caps for the past five years. Historically, small caps outperform large caps three out of every five years, according to our colleague and small-cap expert Tyler Laundon. And they’re certainly cheaper on a price-to-earnings basis than large caps right now, which is not something you see all that often.

But there are two factors that should make things different for small caps in 2026: 1) The Fed is now slashing interest rates, which has an outsized impact on small caps, which do most of their business in the U.S. and for whom high borrowing costs can be more prohibitive; and 2) Small-cap companies are expected to grow earnings by 19% next year—more than double their projected 9% growth this year and much higher than large-cap estimates. Nineteen percent growth combined with low valuations is a good recipe for small caps to finally get out of the doghouse.

Nancy: Financial Services stocks have rebounded since April, but do you think the write-offs currently in the news will have an adverse effect? Or should we just buy more of them now, such as your Bank of America (BAC) stock?

Chris: I like financials now, and when you screen for which companies have the best combination of expected sales and earnings growth and low price-to-earnings ratios, the list is dominated by banks and financial-related companies. I’m not overly concerned about the write-offs yet, as it seems those were mostly limited to a handful of regional banks this quarter. Could it be the seed of a bigger concern down the road? Perhaps. But for now, the economy is mostly healthy, and so are the banks.

Nancy: All sectors except for Consumer Staples are up so far this year, with Healthcare, Energy, Basic Materials, and Real Estate at the bottom of the list of gainers. Are you planning on adding any stocks from those areas in the near future, and if so, why?

Chris: Of that group, I like consumer staples and healthcare most. Those are two sectors that never go out of business, as people need and will pay for both healthcare and basic household goods (toilet paper, dish detergent, toothpaste, etc.), regardless of what’s happening with the economy. The aging of the population, with Baby Boomers now reaching retirement age, is an undeniable tailwind for the healthcare sector, as our colleague Tom Hutchinson often points out. Stocks in those two sectors can’t stay down for long—and consumer staples may quickly become a safe haven if volatility keeps rising the way it has in the last few weeks.

Nancy: Your portfolio is very diversified, but I noticed that you have weaned out most of your Technology stocks in Cabot Value Investor. Is this because they reached your targets or because you thought the industry was overvalued?

Chris: As the top-performing sector this year—and the last couple years—there’s not a ton of value in the technology space right now, especially among tech stocks that lean heavily on AI. About half my Stock of the Week portfolio is comprised of tech stocks, and they’ve been extremely profitable. But because Cabot Value Investor has a different mission—to find undervalued stocks, although I focus more on growth at value prices—there aren’t many tech stocks at these levels that meet my value criteria. That said, if this nascent market pullback reins in some of the technology names, I absolutely will pounce if I see any opportunities for a quick bounce-back.

Nancy: Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks have been on fire this year. Are you finding any AI stocks that look attractive, or do they all seem beyond valuation reach at this time?

Chris: Same as above. AI has lifted almost all boats in the technology space, and thus almost every tech company has gotten into the AI space so as not to fall behind. And that’s been great for most of them. But AI is famously overvalued right now—possibly approaching bubble status—so there’s not a ton of value there.

Nancy: What are the three to five most critical challenges to the growth of the stocks in your portfolio right now?

Chris: As I mentioned, tech and AI stocks are thriving and leaving almost every other sector in the dust. There are plenty of undervalued stocks out there, but enthusiasm for them has been lukewarm as investors remain laser-focused on big tech and AI plays.

Tariffs are creating uncertainty for several of my companies, like Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), which has been doing OK but has been kind of holding its breath since most of its sports apparel inventory is produced in higher-tariff countries like China, Indonesia, Japan, etc.

The Equal-Weight S&P index has been flat since the Fourth of July, meaning most stocks outside of AI and tech have been running in place, including a couple in our portfolio. We could use a more across-the-board rally like the one we saw off the April Liberation Day bottom that lasted all the way through June.

Portfolio Updates

McKesson Corporation (MCK) was reviewed by Tom Hutchinson, Chief Analyst of Cabot Dividend Investor, who reported, “The supply chain pharmaceutical powerhouse reported earnings last week that exceeded expectations and the stock soared to another new high. MCK has now returned over 50% YTD. Revenues were up 10% and adjusted earnings per share grew 39% over last year. The company also raised guidance for the full year. The stock reaction is particularly impressive considering McKesson preannounced on Investor Day last month that profit guidance and long-term growth targets are being raised beyond what was expected. The company is an oligopoly in a business that grows all by itself because of the aging population. HOLD”

McKesson reported $103 billion in revenue, in line with forecasts, but earnings per share came in at $8.92, 8.6% higher than what Wall Street expected.

Those results prompted analysts to increase predictions for 2026 revenues to $407.8 billion, a 5.4% improvement, on EPS of $34.47. Continue to Hold.

Tom also updated Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), saying, “The online banker reported strong earnings last month that soundly beat expectations and the stock rallied, although it has given some back. There had been concern about rising credit delinquencies generally and in the auto loan market specifically. Delinquencies are near a historic high in the auto market. But none of that is applying to Ally. In fact, loan delinquencies at the company have declined since last year’s quarter. Business is solid and Ally is navigating the market very well. It should be in good shape and a beneficiary if the economy gains steam in the year ahead. HOLD”

Ally Financial Inc. reported revenues of $2.2 billion, up 3%, with EPS of $1.15.

JPMorgan boosted its price target on the shares to $43 from $42, with an “Overweight.” Continue to Hold.

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) was also updated by Tom, noting, “The midstream energy partnership reported earnings last week that were a little lighter than expected because of a series of temporary issues. EPD is down just a little bit since the report. Despite the lighter results, cash flow was still strong with 1.5 times distribution coverage, and the partnership raised the payout by 3.8%. Enterprise is about to turn the corner from a period of heavy spending to one of rising cash flow as $6 billion in new projects come online in the quarters ahead. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. BUY”

The company’s revenues came in at $1.68 billion for the third quarter, down from $1.78 billion a year ago. But operating costs were reduced from $12 billion to $10.3 billion, prompting net income and earnings to dip just a bit, to $1.35 billion and $0.61 per share, from $1.43 billion and $0.65 per share.

With a dividend yield of 6.97% and trading at a discounted P/E of 11.92, I still find these shares attractive. Continue to Buy.

Michael Brush, Chief Analyst of Cabot Cannabis Investor, reviewed Curaleaf (CURLF), reporting, “Curaleaf recently increased the size of a revolving credit facility with Needham Bank to $100 million from $40 million. The interest rate is 7.99%.

“The move is significant for two reasons. First, it allows Curaleaf to retire more expensive debt. It took steps to do so right away by using the upsized credit facility to pay off $50 million in higher-interest debt.

“Second, the upsizing suggests mainstream Wall Street institutional financiers are getting more comfortable with lending to cannabis companies. BUY”

Canaccord recently initiated coverage on Curaleaf with a Buy rating and set a C$5 price target, citing its “strong

confidence in the company’s potential.”

The company posted a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share, a tad better than the -$0.07 Wall Street had expected. Revenues were $320.24 million, beating analyst estimates by 1.04%. Continue to Hold.

Michael also continues to have a BUY rating on Green Thumb (GTBIF).

Green Thumb Industries Inc. beat analysts’ EPS estimates by a penny, posting EPS of $0.04. The company’s revenues were $291.37 million, surpassing estimates by 0.24%. Continue to Hold.

Carl Delfeld, Chief Analyst of Cabot Explorer, reviewed International Business Machines (IBM), saying “Shares were up 2% this week as the company reported quarterly earnings, with revenue coming in at $16.3 billion, representing a 9% increase. IBM’s software segment led growth with a 10% revenue increase to $7.2 billion, while Infrastructure revenue jumped 17% to $3.6 billion. The company’s AI book of business is now $9.5 billion, highlighting the company’s continued focus on artificial intelligence. Overall gross profit margin improved to 58.7%. BUY a Half”

IBM is the worldwide leader in quantum computers and is a steady stock in an industry with lots of volatile newcomers. Continue to Hold.

Carl also noted that Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) remains a BUY in his portfolio. The shares are a Hold in ours.

Lastly, Carl updated his views on Coeur Mining (CDE), commenting, “Shares continue to retreat after a strong silver bull run and were down 3.8% this week as silver prices retrace. I have been suggesting taking some partial profits to lock in big gains and will keep this stock a hold. HOLD a Half”

The company reported earnings per share of 23 cents, almost double the EPS in the same quarter last year, but missing analysts’ estimates by two cents. Revenues were $554.6 million. We are up more than 60% on our remaining shares. Continue to Hold.

Clif Droke, Chief Analyst of Cabot Turnaround Stocks, reviewed his holdings in Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), noting, “SIRI released Q3 results on Thursday that were mostly pleasing to Wall Street, resulting in a 10% rally for the stock.

“Revenue of $2.2 billion was flat from a year ago, with earnings of 84 cents a share beating estimates by six cents. However, what really caught investors’ attention was the firm’s full-year guidance, which included a $25 million increase across total

“Among the highlights for the quarter were a more than 50% increase in NFL and MLB play-by-play listeners, a near-tripling in usage of the firm’s artist-seated stations, advancements in programming—including exclusive events and partnerships (such as the return of Channel 13 to celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album)—and the rollout of a new identity framework shifting subscriptions from vehicle-based to customer-based models, aiming to ‘drive stronger customer acquisition, higher retention and sustained revenue growth,’ according to CEO Jennifer Witz.”

Sirius’s revenues were $2.16 billion. Analysts expect the company to earn $1.1 billion and create revenues of $8.6 billion by 2028. Buy

Clif also updated our newest recommendation, Pan American Silver (PAAS), noting, “The stocks of major gold and silver miners sold off earlier this week after the gold price saw its biggest single-day decline since 2013, while silver prices also fell sharply.

“Among the casualties were Cabot Turnaround Letter portfolio incumbent Pan American Silver, which fell 15%, before recovering somewhat later in the week.

“Per Seeking Alpha, ‘Analysts attributed the sharp pullback to a stronger U.S. dollar, which makes bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies, and to easing demand for safe-haven assets as geopolitical and trade concerns temporarily cooled, according to several news reports.’

“Also blamed as a catalyst for the mining sector correction was a reduction in defensive bets ahead of the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which many investors see as having the potential to improve strained trade relations between the U.S. and China.

“Also blamed for the fall in precious metals prices were seasonal buying factors in India, one of the world’s largest gold consumers, as demand for the metal has declined ahead of an important festival season demand.

“However, the most likely culprit for the sell-off was simple profit-taking after both metals—and several precious metals mining stocks—had accelerated in a nearly vertical (and unsustainable) fashion over the last few weeks. I view the dominant intermediate- and longer-term bullish trends for both metals to still be intact despite the latest market-related turmoil.

“Supporting this view was a recent research note from Scotiabank, which sees gold and silver prices continuing to rise ‘amid persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainty and continued central bank buying,’ which it said should benefit gold miners over streamers.

“What’s more, the bank lifted its gold forecasts to $3,450 an ounce for 2025 and $3,800 for 2026, up from $3,250 and $3,200 previously. Long-term estimates, from 2029 onward, rose to about $2,600 from $2,300. Silver forecasts were also increased, with 2025 now seen at $38.50 an ounce, up from $34.50.

“Scotiabank’s model put the fair value of gold around $2,750 an ounce, which suggests that current prices are nearly 30% above equilibrium levels due to ‘lingering concerns over global growth, debt and tariffs.’

“For silver in general (and Pan American Silver in particular), the demand-related catalysts for the white metal—including its uses in electric vehicles, data centers and solar farms—remain intact, with tightening supplies in London and Shanghai vaults still a key supply-related factor. PAAS is a HOLD.”

Current estimates for third-quarter sales for PAAS are $867.8 million, a 21.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual, on earnings of 49 cents per share, a 53.1% year-over-year rise. Let’s change our rating to Hold for now.

Chris Preston updated his views on BYD Company Limited (BYDDY), noting, “BYDDY missed earnings estimates for a second straight quarter last week, sending shares tumbling another 10% to their lowest point since February. Sales were down too (-0.9%) for the first time in four years. There were multiple factors at play. BYD got caught up in the electric vehicle industry’s rampant price cutting, which hurt both profits and margins. The stock is sick, and profits on our remaining half position have dwindled. I do believe in BYD in the long term as an undervalued burgeoning global EV power that could overtake Tesla, and already has in some ways. But I don’t believe in holding and hoping with a stock that’s been going nowhere but down for more than five months. SELL REMAINING HALF”

I concur. Sell

A10 Networks (ATEN) was reviewed by Tyler Laundon, Chief Analyst of Cabot Early Opportunities and Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, commenting, “ATEN hasn’t done much of anything since we jumped on board, and there’s been no sustained excitement to speak of after the last earnings report. Without any momentum, this stock has been high on my list of names to step aside from, so we’ll do so today and take a modest loss of around 7%. SELL”

I agree. Sell

Michael Cintolo, Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, weighed in on Oracle (ORCL), noting, “We decided to pull the plug on ORCL, as the stock’s post-Investor Day funk has only gotten worse, with shares cracking the 50-day line. The trade was frustrating as the story has essentially played out as we thought—the firm’s remaining performance obligations have lifted from $138 billion to north of $500 billion just in the past four months while forecasting its cloud infrastructure business will be nearly three times the size of the entire current company within five years, all while addressing the some of the margin worries at its Investor Day. The odds favored shares finding support and rounding out a launching pad, but instead the stock has been unable to find buyers and, today, touched levels that were first seen in late July. We think the money will be put to better use in stronger situations big investors believe in. SOLD”

Agreed. Sell

Portfolio

Company Symbol Date

Bought Price

Bought Price on 11/1225 Gain/

Loss % Rating Risk Tolerance

A10 Networks, Inc. ATEN 7/10/25 -- -- --% Sell A Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 2/13/25 37.31 39.97 7.13% Hold M BYD Company Ltd ADR BYDDY 5/8/25 -- -- --% Sell A Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE 6/12/25 9.3 15.82 70.11% Hold A Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF 11/11/22 6.07 2.75 -54.66% Hold A Enterprise Product Partners EPD 9/11/25 31.72 31.49 -0.73% Buy M FedEx Corp. FDX NEW -- 269.8 --% Buy M Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF 8/8/24 11.4 7.08 -37.89% Hold A International Business Machines Corporation IBM 7/13/23 134.22 314.63 134.42% Hold M McKesson Corporation MCK 6/13/24 585.71 842.52 43.85% Hold C Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund OBMCX 11/15/24 45.56 50.71 11.30% Hold A Oracle Corporation ORCL 8/14/25 -- -- --% Sell A Pan American Silver PAAS 10/9/25 39.435 38.72 -1.81% Hold A Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI 4/10/25 20.215 21.7 7.35% Buy A

*Aggressive (A), Moderate (M), Conservative (C)

**The purchase price of BYDDY has been adjusted to reflect a 6-for-1 split on July 30, 2025.

ETF Strategies

We’re still running hot in our ETF positions, up about 38%, on average.

Our Watch List continues to include the following ETFs:

S&P 500 Low Vol Invesco ETF (SPLV)

Information Technology ETF Vanguard (VGT)

ETF Spotlight

In this section of the newsletter, I highlight one of our portfolio ETFs, showcasing its largest holdings and past returns so that you can decide if the ETF fits into your investment strategy. Here is this month’s featured ETF:

Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is a five-star-rated fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective of capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended and not affiliated with the fund that invest in equity securities of any market capitalization of issuers from a number of countries throughout the world, including emerging market countries. The fixed income securities in which the fund will invest will be investment grade and may be of any duration or maturity.

Top 10 Holdings

Holdings % Portfolio Weight Sector NVIDIA Corp 5.79 Technology GE Aerospace 4.39 Industrials Palantir Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 3.68 Technology Western Digital Corp 3.60 Technology Cloudflare Inc 3.10 Technology JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.08 Financial Services Charter Communications Inc Class A 2.99 Communication Services Strategy Inc Class A 2.61 Technology Tesla Inc 2.56 Consumer Cyclical Reddit Inc Class A Shares 2.52 Communication Services

Trailing Returns

Day End

as of 11/07/2025

YTD 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 15-Year Total Return % (Price) 11.15 5.96 15.42 9.37 12.04 N/A Total Return % (NAV) 11.88 6.76 15.53 9.43 12.07 N/A

ETF Portfolio

Company Symbol Risk Tolerance* Recommendation Date

Bought Price

Bought Price on 11/12/25 Gain/

Loss % Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF AGOX M Buy 6/8/23 22.645 30.8 36.01% ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF SBIO A Buy 6/27/22 28.44 45.98 61.67% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC A Hold a Half 2/9/23 56.37 113.46 101.28% Dynamic Semiconductors Invesco ETF PSI A Hold a Half 6/8/23 43.04 77.8 80.76% Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF A Buy 2/9/23 36.665 53.69 46.43% First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund EMLP C Sold One-Half 9/16/22 27.74 38.45 38.61% First Trust Water ETF FIW M Sold One-Half 9/16/22 76.74 112.51 46.61% Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF PAVE M Buy 5/9/24 39.06 44.87 14.87% Innovator Ibd Breakout Opportunities ETF BOUT A Buy 7/13/23 32.72 37.67 15.15% Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF DJD C Buy 4/8/22 46.35 57.13 23.26% iShares Core S&P 500 IVV M Buy 2/8/22 452.82 685.91 51.48% iShares Russell Top 200 ETF IWL A Sold One-Half 10/13/23 105.21 170.64 62.19% iShares US Energy IYE C Hold a Half 2/8/22 36.17 48.01 32.73% iShares Global Financial IXG C Buy 2/8/22 84.78 117.96 39.14% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF IHI A Buy 7/13/23 56.52 63.12 11.68% O’s Russell Smallcap Qlty Divd ETF OUSM C Buy 1/11/24 38.705 44.1 13.94% Total Intl Stock ETF Vanguard VXUS A Buy 9/12/24 62.075 75.77 22.06% US Healthcare Ishares ETF IYH M Buy 11/11/22 51.44 64.21 24.83% U.S. Medical Devices Ishares ETF IHI A Buy 7/13/23 56.52 63.12 11.68% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF VIG C Buy 12/9/22 155.52 219.96 41.44% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares VEA A Buy 5/9/25 53.65 62.09 15.73% Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF VFMO M Sold One-Half 11/11/22 119.765 192.5 60.73%

*Aggressive (A), Moderate (M), Conservative (C)

**Purchase price reflects a 3-for-1 stock split

Delivering Growth and Profits

Last year, the Parcel Delivery Market size was valued at $5.33 billion and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% annually from 2025 to 2032, to almost $7.41 billion.

Pitney Bowes, in a recent study, predicted that revenue growth for U.S. parcel shipping should expand 36% by 2030.

Source: Pitney Bowes

The U.S. Postal Service is the largest parcel carrier by volume, with 6.9 billion shipments in 2024, up 3.4% from the prior year. The Postal Service has 31% of the market, followed by Amazon with 28%, followed by UPS with a 21% share, and FedEx with 17%.

UPS was the revenue leader with $69.8 billion in revenue, followed by FedEx, at $63.2 billion, the Postal Service at $32.3 billion, and Amazon Logistics at $31.1 billion.

Source: Pitney Bowes

Parcel growth in the U.S. slowed to 0.4% in the first quarter, due to weather disruptions and a freeze on handling shipments from China and Hong Kong valued below $800 (a result of U.S. tariff policies that dropped U.S. Postal Service volumes by 6.2%).

Tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty, and still-high inflation continue to pressure industry growth. But the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts should lead to reduced corporate debt costs and, combined with continuing strong economic growth, should help boost consumer spending, which will lead to rising shipments. And more volume means more profits for Federal Express, which the company is already reporting, as it nears three-year highs in sales.

Q&A

Welcome to our Q&A section. Here, I will answer investing questions from our subscribers. Please note that I cannot answer queries about specific stocks (unless they are in our portfolio), but I am happy to field any other investing inquiries. Please send your questions to: support@cabotwealth.com.

Here is a recent question that I have received:

Q. What is tax-loss harvesting?

A. Fortunately, the stock market has had a very good year, and that means that most investors are sitting on some substantial gains. But you may also have some laggard investments in your portfolio. If so, tax-loss harvesting allows you to offset some of your gains by selling investments in which you currently have a loss. The IRS allows you to deduct up to $3,000 of the excess loss against your ordinary income per year; unused losses can carry forward into future years. As always, be sure to consult with a tax professional for specific guidance for your own situation.

The next Cabot Money Club Stock of the Month issue will be published on December 11, 2025.

