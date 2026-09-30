Cabot Wealth Network Launches the Cabot Investing Handbook

SALEM, MASS., [October 1, 2026] — Cabot Wealth Network, an independent investment research publisher serving individual investors since 1970, today announced the publication of the Cabot Investing Handbook, a free, comprehensive online reference guide designed to help investors understand the markets, evaluate investment opportunities and make better-informed and more-confident decisions.

Written in straightforward, accessible language, the Cabot Investing Handbook explains the essential concepts every self-directed investor should understand.

It covers stocks, bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, real estate investment trusts and options, along with portfolio construction, diversification, risk management, market cycles and the principal investment strategies.

The Handbook is intended both for people who are beginning to invest and for experienced investors who want a convenient reference guide to learn about more advanced concepts or to simply brush up on things. It gives readers the knowledge, the tools, and the confidence needed to develop an approach suited to their goals, circumstances, time horizon and tolerance for risk.

“Investing is often made to sound more complicated than it needs to be. Unfortunately that deters a lot of people from investing,” said Ed Coburn, Chairman and CEO of Cabot Wealth Network. “The purpose of the Cabot Investing Handbook is to explain the fundamentals clearly, without hype, so readers can understand their choices and become more thoughtful, disciplined, and more confident investors.”

Among the subjects covered in the Handbook are:



How stocks and the financial markets work

The differences among growth, value, income and momentum investing

How to evaluate a company and its stock

Fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis

Portfolio construction, diversification and asset allocation

Risk management and the importance of sell disciplines

Dividends, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds and REITs

The fundamentals of options and common options strategies

Taxes, retirement accounts and other practical considerations

Investor psychology and the behavioral mistakes that can undermine results

The Handbook also includes extensive definitions, examples, tables, illustrations, checklists and other reference materials intended to make important investment concepts easier to understand and apply.

“There is more investment information available today than at any time in history, but more information does not necessarily lead to better decisions. In fact it can easily become overwhelming.” Coburn said. “Investors need a framework for separating useful analysis from noise, judging risk as well as potential reward, and acting according to a plan rather than emotion. That is what we set out to provide with this handbook.”

The Cabot Investing Handbook reflects Cabot Wealth Network’s broader commitment to investor education. It draws on more than five decades of experience researching stocks, following market trends and helping individual investors successfully navigate changing economic and market conditions.

“The Handbook does not tell readers that there is only one right way to invest,” Coburn added. “Growth, value, income, momentum, options and diversified approaches can all be effective. What matters is understanding how a strategy works, when it is appropriate and whether it fits the investor using it.”

The Cabot Investing Handbook is completely free and can be found at CabotWealth.com/InvestingHandbook.

About Cabot Wealth Network

Cabot Wealth Network is an independent investment research publisher founded in 1970. The company provides individual investors with research, education and actionable recommendations covering growth, momentum, value, income, small-cap stocks, international investing, options and other investment strategies.

Cabot is 100% supported by subscriber fees and accepts no advertising or compensation from brokers or the companies it covers. Its mission is to help customers become more successful investors through accurate research, expert insights and timely recommendations grounded in sensible, proven investing strategies.

To learn more, visit CabotWealth.com.

Media Contact

Ed Coburn

Chairman and CEO

Cabot Wealth Network

Media Inquiries

+1 978-745-5532