Michael Brush, Chief Analyst Cabot Cannabis Investor
Michael Brush is an award-winning Manhattan-based financial writer who hasy covered the stock market, business and economics for the New York Times, the Economist Group, MSN Money, and Money magazine. Brush attended Columbia University Business School (Knight-Bagehot Fellowship program), and the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). He is the author of Lessons from the Front Line (published by John Wiley), a book offering investing insights based on the experiences of leading professional money managers he’s met on the job.

