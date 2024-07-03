July 18, 2024 Webinar: 2 Cyclical Stocks Poised for a MAJOR Turnaround

2 Cyclical Stocks Poised for a MAJOR Turnaround

SIGN UP TODAY!

Join investing expert Matt Warder, Chief Analyst of Cabot Turnaround Letter, for this exclusive live event in which he’ll talk about:

A unique strategy for identifying cyclical stocks at the best time—and how to squeeze maximum profits out of them



Insights on the current market and where it could go next



How turnaround stocks can blow away the market



Why cyclical stocks often make for the best turnaround stories

PLUS, Matt will reveal 2 top turnaround stocks to buy right now!

FREE Special Offer – space is limited. Sign up now.

Registration is limited to the first 500 participants who sign up for this webinar. Act now to ensure your spot. It is absolutely free.

Sign up now for FREE!

About the Expert

Matt Warder is an energy, metals, and mining analyst with nearly two decades of experience covering the natural resource and industrial sectors. As founder and CEO of management consultancy and financial analytics firm Seawolf Research, he provides investment and consulting services to clients across multiple sectors with a pronounced focus on energy, metals, mining, and industrial supply chains.

Prior to forming Seawolf, Matt co-founded and served as Director of Energy Capital Research Group (ECRG), where he managed an 8-person team dedicated to cross-sector equity research, due diligence, financial modeling, and commodity supply/demand/price forecasting for a major financial publisher. In that remit, he designed and directed development of a Python-driven, customizable financial data platform for his team’s proprietary securities analysis, and authored a weekly natural resources-focused newsletter alongside legendary mining investor Rick Rule.

Matt’s tenure at ECRG followed nearly a decade at global energy/metals/mining research consultancy Wood Mackenzie. At WoodMac, Matt served as Principal Analyst for Coal, Iron Ore, and Steel Costs, leading several supply side analysis teams across the North and South American industries, and helping to develop the company’s asset-by-asset cost research from the ground up. While in those positions, he authored over 150 reports annually covering individual assets, regional supply studies, and emerging trends in the steel raw materials markets – in addition to providing bespoke research and consulting services for industry clients and institutional investors.

Matt frequently presents at natural resources conferences around the world and holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the College of William & Mary.