March 11, 2024

All-Weather Portfolio Alert (TLT, IEF)

As I stated in our latest report, I’ll be rolling our March expiration short call positions into April expiration over the next few days. Moreover, as per usual this time of year, I’ll be selling our LEAPS in the passive portfolios (All-Weather and Yale Endowment) at April expiration and buying new LEAPS going out to the January 2026 expiration.

However, for those who are new and wish to enter a trade, all of the details are listed in the trade alerts for those wanting to initiate a position.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

TLT is currently trading for 95.73.

In the All-Weather portfolio, we currently own the TLT January 17, 2025, 85 call LEAPS contract at $24.05. You must own LEAPS in order to use this strategy.

*If you are new to the position, based on our approach, the LEAPS contract that works best is the one with a current delta of 0.80: the January 16, 2026, 80 calls.

We typically initiate a LEAPS position, with a delta of roughly 0.80, that has roughly 18 to 24 months left until expiration.

Here is the trade (you must own LEAPS in TLT before placing the trade, otherwise you will be naked short calls):

Once you have LEAPS in your possession:

Buy to close TLT March 15, 2024, 96 call for roughly $0.61. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Once that occurs (or if you are new to the position):

Sell to open TLT April 19, 2024, 98 call for roughly $0.94. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Premium received: 3.9%

Once the initial LEAPS purchase occurs, we maintain the position and focus on selling near-term call premium against our LEAPS, lowering the original cost basis of $24.05 (or the price at which you purchased your LEAPS) with each and every transaction.

We can continue to sell calls against our LEAPS contract every month or so to lower the total capital outlay. But remember, options have a limited life, so when we get closer to the LEAPS contract’s expiration, we will simply sell the contract and use the proceeds to continue our poor man’s covered call strategy in TLT.

The All-Weather Portfolio continues to shine in all market environments. The strategy might not offer historic upside, but it also doesn’t expose investors to huge downside risk. It’s simply a consistent performer through thick and thin. The goal is obviously to make a nice return but with a smooth equity curve.

iShares Trust 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

IEF is currently trading for 95.14.

In the All-Weather portfolio, we currently own the IEF January 17, 2025, 85 call LEAPS contract at $16.35. You must own LEAPS in order to use this strategy.

*If you are new to the position, based on our approach, the LEAPS contract that works best is the one with a current delta of 0.80: the January 16, 2026, 85 calls.

We typically initiate a LEAPS position, with a delta of roughly 0.80, that has roughly 18 to 24 months left until expiration.

Here is the trade (you must own LEAPS in IEF before placing the trade, otherwise you will be naked short calls):

Once you have LEAPS in your possession:

Buy to close IEF March 15, 2024, 96 call for roughly $0.15. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Once that occurs (or if you are new to the position):

Sell to open IEF April 19, 2024, 97 call for roughly $0.35. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Premium received: 2.2%

Once the initial LEAPS purchase occurs, we maintain the position and focus on selling near-term call premium against our LEAPS, lowering the original cost basis of $16.35 (or the price at which you purchased your LEAPS) with each and every transaction.

We can continue to sell calls against our LEAPS contract every month or so to lower the total capital outlay. But remember, options have a limited life, so when we get closer to the LEAPS contract's expiration, we will simply sell the contract and use the proceeds to continue our poor man's covered call strategy in IEF.

Buffett’s Patient Investor Portfolio Alert (AAPL)

For those who are new to the service and wish to add a position, please read through the alert carefully.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple is currently trading for 172.45.

We currently own the AAPL January 17, 2025, 135 call LEAPS contract at $48.00. You must own LEAPS in order to use this strategy.

If you are new to the position, based on our approach, the LEAPS contract that works best is the one with a current delta of 0.80: the January 16, 2026, 150 calls.

We typically initiate a LEAPS position, with a delta of roughly 0.80, that has about 18 to 24 months left until expiration.

Here is the trade (you must own LEAPS in AAPL before placing the trade, otherwise you will be naked short calls):

Buy to close AAPL March 15, 2024, 195 call for roughly $0.02. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Once that occurs:

Sell to open AAPL April 19, 2024, 180 call for roughly $2.33. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Premium received: 4.9%

Once the initial LEAPS purchase occurs, we maintain the position and focus on selling near-term call premium against our LEAPS, lowering the original cost basis of $48.00 (or the price at which you purchased your LEAPS) with each and every transaction.

We can continue to sell calls against our LEAPS contract every month or so to lower the total capital outlay. But remember, options have a limited life, so when we get closer to the LEAPS contract’s expiration, we will simply sell the contract and use the proceeds to continue our poor man’s covered call strategy in AAPL.

