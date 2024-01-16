Is JPMorgan (JPM) Too Big to Buy?

Last year was a tough year to be a banker as according to the Financial Times, global banks eliminated more than 60,000 jobs. Looking back even further since the global financial crisis and the bank bailout more than a decade ago, one bank stands like the rock of Gibraltar – JPMorgan (JPM).

This is one reason it was allowed to buy the loss-riddled First Republic Bank for a song last year in a government-led auction.

Last March, all this and more trouble started spilling into view as nervous depositors showed up to deposit at JPMorgan more than $50 billion. That put JPMorgan on a path to the biggest annual profit in the history of American banking. But is JPMorgan too big to buy?

JPMorgan’s stock has soared to a record, gaining 26% in 2023 and outpacing every major competitor and in the process making up a record 27% of the 24-member KBW Bank Index.

JPMorgan Is now worth more than chief rivals Bank of America and Citi combined. And JPMorgan’s $4 trillion-plus balance sheet will continue to give it a key edge over its rivals.

“There’s a certain level of frustration from other banks,” said Lee Raymond, the oil veteran who spent 33 years on JPMorgan’s board. “When things kind of get in tough shape, it’s an opportunity for somebody like JPMorgan to acquire some things that they would like to acquire but aren’t in a position to.” Like when JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon led a buyout of Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual during the 2008 financial crisis.

Meanwhile, its peers are largely playing defense as JPMorgan’s annual tech budget now exceeds the revenue generated by all but the largest regional banks. This year, the firm raised its forecast for how much it will benefit from leveraging artificial intelligence.

Smaller lenders rely even more on net interest income and have seen theirs fall in 2023. This highlights that, like many other businesses, size and scale in banking matter a great deal if quality control and management skills stay strong.

JPMorgan did an excellent job navigating the lower interest rate environment in 2020 and 2021. Instead of buying bonds with interest rate risk like many other banks, it built up cash levels to prepare for the possibility of higher interest rates.

What could go wrong for JPMorgan? At 67 with some serious health issues, how long will Jamie Dimon, extend his tenure atop JPMorgan? During his reign, JPMorgan’s market value has gone from 12% to about 27% of the KBW Bank Index’s total value. At what point will Washington step in to slow it down?

Also, as Mr. Dimon points out, each year, highly regulated banks’ share of the overall financial system has shrunk while largely unregulated shadow banks such as private lending have grown.

This raises risk and lowers transparency overall.

JPMorgan has proven to be a great core portfolio holding. Over the last decade, its market value has gone from $220 billion to $498 billion, or an 8.5% compound annual growth rate. If it keeps this up, its market value will reach the $1 trillion milestone around 2032.

