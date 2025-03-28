Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Believe in the China Stock Rally, with Larry Cheung | Cabot Street Check

March 28, 2025
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Larry Cheung joins for an extended conversation about investing in Chinese stocks. We discuss his recent experience in Hong Kong, the importance of catching early momentum in Chinese stocks and indexes, the evolution of China’s stance on AI, and the individual stocks he likes best right now (and how to trade them). To learn more about the offer mentioned on this episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street. For more of Larry’s insights, follow him on YouTube, Substack and social media @larrycheungcfa.

