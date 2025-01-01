This Week’s Prime Pro Positions and Ratings
Key:
Green cell: Buy recommendation; Yellow cell: Hold recommendation; Red cell: Sell recommendation; Purple cell: Watch recommendation; Gray cell: Other; Black border: New status this week
|Stock
|Cabot Cannabis Investor
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|Cabot Explorer
|Cabot Growth Investor
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|Cabot Value Investor
|Alcoa Corp. (AA)
|Hold (50)
|Apple (AAPL)
|Buy
|AbbVie (ABBV)
|Hold
|Hold
|ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
|Watch
|ADT Inc. (ADT)
|Buy
|Aegon Ltd. (AEG)
|Buy
|Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)
|Sell
|Buy
|Hold
|AFC Gamma (AFCG)
|Buy
|Alamos Gold (AGI)
|Buy
|AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)
|Hold
|Alkami Technology (ALKT)
|Sold
|Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)
|Hold
|Artivion (AORT)
|Buy
|Argenx (ARGX)
|Sold
|AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
|Buy
|Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
|Buy
|AvePoint (AVPT)
|Hold
|Axogen (AXGN)
|Buy half
|Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
|Sold
|Bank of America Corp. (BAC)
|Hold
|Brookfield Infrastructure Ptnrs. (BIP)
|Hold
|Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B)
|Hold
|Dutch Bros (BROS)
|Buy
|Buy a half
|Buy
|BYD (BYDDY)
|Buy a half
|Buy
|Buy
|Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)
|Buy
|Carnival Corp. (CCL)
|Buy
|Buy
|Coeur Mining (CDE)
|Buy a half
|Buy
|Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG)
|Hold
|Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)
|Bought out
|The Cigna Group (CI)
|Buy
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)
|Hold
|Carpenter Technology (CRS)
|Watch
|CoreWeave (CRWV)
|Watch
|Centuri Holdings (CTRI)
|Hold
|DoorDash (DASH)
|Buy
|DBS Bank (DBSDY)
|Buy a half
|Delcath Systems (DCTH)
|Buy half
|Dickâs Sporting Goods (DKS)
|Buy
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)
|Hold
|Airbus (EADSF)
|Buy
|Enovix (ENVX)
|Buy
|Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)
|Buy
|Energy Transfer LP (ET)
|Buy
|Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace (EUAD)
|Buy
|FTAI Infrastructure (FIP)
|Hold
|Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)
|Hold
|Freshworks (FRSH)
|Buy
|Buy
|FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK)
|Hold
|GE Aerospace (GE)
|Buy
|Hold
|GE Vernova (GEV)
|Hold 1/2
|Halozyme (HALO)
|Sold
|Hannan Metals (HANNF)
|Buy
|International Business Machines (IBM)
|Buy a half
|Kenvue (KVUE)
|Buy
|LandBridge (LB)
|Hold
|Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN)
|Buy
|Luckin Coffee (LKNCY)
|Buy a half
|Eli Lilly (LLY)
|Hold
|Hold
|Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)
|Hold
|Main Street Capital (MAIN)
|Hold
|Buy
|McKesson Corporation (MCK)
|Hold
|Mitsui & Co. (MITSF)
|Buy a half
|Microsoft (MSFT)
|Buy
|Cloudflare (NET)
|Watch
|Netflix (NFLX)
|Buy
|Natural Grocers (NGVC)
|Buy half
|ONEOK Inc. (OKE)
|Hold
|Penumbra (PEN)
|Sold
|Buy
|Palomar (PLMR)
|Buy
|Planet Fitness (PLNT)
|Buy
|Palantir (PLTR)
|Hold
|Perpetua Resources (PPTA)
|Buy half
|Primo Brands (PRMB)
|Buy
|Qualcomm (QCOM)
|Hold
|Rubrik (RBRK)
|Buy a half
|Chicago Atlantic Real Estate (REFI)
|Buy
|Banco Santander (SAN)
|Buy a half
|Buy
|Sea Limited (SE)
|Buy
|Sprout Farmers (SFM)
|Sell
|Sell
|SLB Ltd. (SLB)
|Buy (55)
|Sportrader Group (SRAD)
|Buy
|ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO)
|Buy a half
|Sunrise Realty Trust (SUNS)
|Hold
|Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)
|Hold
|Toast (TOST)
|Buy a half
|Buy
|Tesla (TSLA)
|Hold
|Take Two Interactive (TTWO)
|Buy a half
|Uber (UBER)
|Buy a half
|The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)
|Buy
Updates
|Stock
|Change in Cabot Explorer
|Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)
|Buy a half to Sell
|Dutch Bros (BROS)
|Hold a half to Buy a half