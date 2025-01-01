Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This Week’s Prime Pro Positions and Ratings

Key:
Green cell: Buy recommendation; Yellow cell: Hold recommendation; Red cell: Sell recommendation; Purple cell: Watch recommendation; Gray cell: Other; Black border: New status this week

Stock Cabot Cannabis Investor Cabot Dividend Investor Cabot Early Opportunities Cabot Explorer Cabot Growth Investor Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Cabot Stock of the Week Cabot Turnaround Letter Cabot Value Investor
Alcoa Corp. (AA) Hold (50)
Apple (AAPL) Buy
AbbVie (ABBV) Hold Hold
ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Watch
ADT Inc. (ADT) Buy
Aegon Ltd. (AEG) Buy
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Sell Buy Hold
AFC Gamma (AFCG) Buy
Alamos Gold (AGI) Buy
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Hold
Alkami Technology (ALKT) Sold
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Hold
Artivion (AORT) Buy
Argenx (ARGX) Sold
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Buy
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Buy
AvePoint (AVPT) Hold
Axogen (AXGN) Buy half
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Sold
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) Hold
Brookfield Infrastructure Ptnrs. (BIP) Hold
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B) Hold
Dutch Bros (BROS) Buy Buy a half Buy
BYD (BYDDY) Buy a half Buy Buy
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Buy
Carnival Corp. (CCL) Buy Buy
Coeur Mining (CDE) Buy a half Buy
Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) Hold
Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) Bought out
The Cigna Group (CI) Buy
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) Hold
Carpenter Technology (CRS) Watch
CoreWeave (CRWV) Watch
Centuri Holdings (CTRI) Hold
DoorDash (DASH) Buy
DBS Bank (DBSDY) Buy a half
Delcath Systems (DCTH) Buy half
Dickâs Sporting Goods (DKS) Buy
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Hold
Airbus (EADSF) Buy
Enovix (ENVX) Buy
Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) Buy
Energy Transfer LP (ET) Buy
Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace (EUAD) Buy
FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) Hold
Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) Hold
Freshworks (FRSH) Buy Buy
FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK) Hold
GE Aerospace (GE) Buy Hold
GE Vernova (GEV) Hold 1/2
Halozyme (HALO) Sold
Hannan Metals (HANNF) Buy
International Business Machines (IBM) Buy a half
Kenvue (KVUE) Buy
LandBridge (LB) Hold
Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) Buy
Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) Buy a half
Eli Lilly (LLY) Hold Hold
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Hold
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Hold Buy
McKesson Corporation (MCK) Hold
Mitsui & Co. (MITSF) Buy a half
Microsoft (MSFT) Buy
Cloudflare (NET) Watch
Netflix (NFLX) Buy
Natural Grocers (NGVC) Buy half
ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Hold
Penumbra (PEN) Sold Buy
Palomar (PLMR) Buy
Planet Fitness (PLNT) Buy
Palantir (PLTR) Hold
Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Buy half
Primo Brands (PRMB) Buy
Qualcomm (QCOM) Hold
Rubrik (RBRK) Buy a half
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate (REFI) Buy
Banco Santander (SAN) Buy a half Buy
Sea Limited (SE) Buy
Sprout Farmers (SFM) Sell Sell
SLB Ltd. (SLB) Buy (55)
Sportrader Group (SRAD) Buy
ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) Buy a half
Sunrise Realty Trust (SUNS) Hold
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Hold
Toast (TOST) Buy a half Buy
Tesla (TSLA) Hold
Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Buy a half
Uber (UBER) Buy a half
The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Buy

Updates

StockChange in Cabot Explorer
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)Buy a half to Sell
Dutch Bros (BROS)Hold a half to Buy a half
